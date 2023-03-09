Newswise — The Faculty of Education, Chulalongkorn University; Teachers College, Columbia University; Association of Professional Development of Educational Administration (APDEA); and the Research Unit on Transforming Education System for Creating Innovators and Entrepreneurs (TESCIE) are hosting an academic virtual conference entitled “The 2nd International Conference on Educational System Management Leadership 2023  (ICESML2023): Educational Management Design for Global Transformation” on April 28, 2023 from 10.00 A.M.- 4.30 P.M. Bangkok Time (GMT+7). The conference will feature a keynote session on “Educational Management Design for Global Transformation”, delivered by Mr. Shigeru Aoyagi, Director of UNESCO Bangkok, Thailand.  

The organizing committee is pleased to invite scholars, researchers, educators, school leaders, and students from multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary fields to submit papers to join the Research Symposium: Oral Presentations and Poster Presentations, capturing insights into the management of educational systems, school leadership, and other related fields.  

Conference Tracks: 

  • Educational Leadership  
  • Educational Policy  
  • Educational System  
  • Educational Management 
  • Educational Human Resource Management 
  • Other related fields  

Key dates for presenters: 

  • 6 February – 31 March 2023  Registration for oral presentations and poster presentations   
  • 31 March 2023                     Deadline for abstract submission 
  • 14 April 2023                       Acceptance for abstract submission 
  • 21 April 2023                       Deadline for revised abstract submission /Poster Presentations
    submission 
  • 28 April 2023                      ICESML 2023 

Key dates for participants: 

  • 6 February – 21 April 2023    Registration for participants  

Free registration at www.icesml.com

*Note: Presenters and participants may join the event free of charge. 

 

             

