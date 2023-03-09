Newswise — The Faculty of Education, Chulalongkorn University; Teachers College, Columbia University; Association of Professional Development of Educational Administration (APDEA); and the Research Unit on Transforming Education System for Creating Innovators and Entrepreneurs (TESCIE) are hosting an academic virtual conference entitled “The 2nd International Conference on Educational System Management Leadership 2023 (ICESML2023): Educational Management Design for Global Transformation” on April 28, 2023 from 10.00 A.M.- 4.30 P.M. Bangkok Time (GMT+7). The conference will feature a keynote session on “Educational Management Design for Global Transformation”, delivered by Mr. Shigeru Aoyagi, Director of UNESCO Bangkok, Thailand.

The organizing committee is pleased to invite scholars, researchers, educators, school leaders, and students from multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary fields to submit papers to join the Research Symposium: Oral Presentations and Poster Presentations, capturing insights into the management of educational systems, school leadership, and other related fields.





Conference Tracks:

Educational Leadership

Educational Policy

Educational System

Educational Management

Educational Human Resource Management

Other related fields





Key dates for presenters:

6 February – 31 March 2023 Registration for oral presentations and poster presentations

31 March 2023 Deadline for abstract submission

14 April 2023 Acceptance for abstract submission

21 April 2023 Deadline for revised abstract submission /Poster Presentations

submission

submission 28 April 2023 ICESML 2023





Key dates for participants:

6 February – 21 April 2023 Registration for participants

Free registration at www.icesml.com.

*Note: Presenters and participants may join the event free of charge.