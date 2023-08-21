Newswise — ESSEX, NY – A select group of 37 schools from across the U.S and Ireland were named 2022-2023 Schools of Distinction (SOD) for their work preparing students for college, according to CFES Brilliant Pathways, an organization helping students from underserved districts achieve academic and career success.

Recognized for exemplary efforts in helping students become college and career ready, the competitive award acknowledges the development and execution of a highly effective, year-long plan encompassing the entire student body. SOD focus is centered around CFES’ 10-Point College and Career Readiness Plan that emphasizes mentoring, career-building skills and on-site involvement with schools and businesses.

This year, six schools were presented with GOLD status for 10 years of SOD recognition.

“The innovative and comprehensive plans implemented by these schools are proven models for success that schools across the country can emulate,” said Rick Dalton, CFES Brilliant Pathways President and CEO. “They have created a culture of college and career readiness that is a foundation for economic development in their regions.”

To become a School of Distinction, a school must fulfill a meticulous and varied set of criteria. These include implementing cutting-edge, school wide programs that advance college and career readiness.

A global leader in helping underserved students become college and career ready, CFES currently supports 20,000 students through partnerships with 200 rural and urban K-12 schools and districts in 20 states and Ireland. Relying on research-driven methods and best practices, CFES has sent more than 90 percent of its students to college from both urban and rural areas from across the United States.

A full list of 2022-23 Schools of Distinction follows:

Aiken New Tech High School, OH

August Ahrens Elementary School, HI - GOLD

AuSable Valley Central School, NY

Balbriggan Community College, Ireland

Beekmantown Middle School, NY

Beverly Middle School, MA

Brooklyn Institute for Liberal Arts, NY

Booker Middle School, FL

Boquet Valley Central School, NY

Clearwater Fundamental Middle School, FL

Crown Point Central School, NY

Delaware Academy Central School at Delhi, NY

Eximius College Preparatory Academy, NY - GOLD

Friendship Central School, NY

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School, NY

General Brown Central School, NY

JW Leary Junior High School, NY

Kohala Middle School, HI

Milford Central School, NY

Moriah Central School, NY

Mulberry Middle School, FL - GOLD

Northern Adirondack Central School, NY

Northern Lehigh High School, PA

Northern Lehigh Middle School, PA

Northeastern Clinton Central School, NY

Otsego Area Occupational Center, NY

Owen D. Young Central School, NY

Pelham Preparatory Academy, NY

Plattsburgh High School, NY - GOLD

Richfield Springs Central School, NY

Sanford B. Dole Middle School, HI

Schenectady High School, NY

Sinton Independent School District, TX

St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Rush, Ireland - GOLD

Ticonderoga Central School, NY - GOLD

Tupper Lake Central School, NY

Worcester Central School, NY

CFES Brilliant Pathways is a global leader in helping K-12 underserved students from rural and urban communities become college and career ready, giving students an opportunity to forge their own route to a bright future. For 32 years, CFES has worked closely with schools, colleges and businesses in urban and rural areas to help students become college and career ready through mentoring and by equipping them with the EssentialSkills that include perseverance, agility, goal setting, networking, teamwork and leadership.