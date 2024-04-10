Newswise — BURLINGTON, VT – Eliza Strum, a CFES GEAR UP scholar from Ticonderoga, NY, was awarded $1,000 in the inaugural Vermont Pitch Challenge, a new program created by the University of Vermont (UVM) and CFES Brilliant Pathways. The competition empowers high school students with entrepreneurial skills.

“The Vermont Pitch Challenge offers a wealth of opportunities for young people to learn and grow,” said CFES President Rick Dalton. This annual event reflects the growing interest among youth in starting their own businesses. Through CFES’ career readiness focus, students gain valuable insights from successful entrepreneurs and economic leaders. They learn Essential Skills like agility, perseverance, team building and business strategies like crafting plans, securing funding, and managing supply chains and sales estimates.

Strum’s winning proposal, EcoCharge, tackles environmental concerns by harnessing human movement, such as running or hiking, to generate cell phone battery power. The Pitch challenge garnered international attention, attracting 150 proposals from individuals and teams worldwide, with 40 entries from CFES-affiliated schools.

The competition, modeled after the popular TV show “Shark Tank,” recognized these other finalists:

Danny Philip (St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands): $5,000 for his proposal to empower Caribbean farmers with essential equipment and supplies, boosting agricultural development.

Pierson and Parker Jones (Lutz, FL): $5,000 for their innovative medical device that enhances patient mobility and recovery after spinal surgery.

Sebastian Tan (Sewickley, PA): $1,000 for his proposal connecting formerly incarcerated individuals with employment opportunities at Fortune 500 companies.

Pippa Scott (Killington, VT): Won the grand prize – a full, four-year UVM scholarship – for her proposal addressing mental health challenges among young people.

“The Pitch Challenge finalists exemplify the key qualities needed for success in today’s world,” said UVM President Suresh Garimella. “These young innovators demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit, a global perspective, and a commitment to creating meaningful solutions for our planet and communities. This competition serves as a launchpad, equipping them with the resources and mentorship to bring their visions to life.”

“We can now showcase successful projects to inspire future student ideas, positioning the Pitch Challenge for even greater participation in the coming years,” said Dalton.

Beyond potential cash or scholarship prizes, all participants gain valuable experience in crafting compelling pitches, developing professional presence, and sharpening critical thinking skills.

“Every participant in the Pitch Challenge is a winner,” concluded Dalton. “The caliber of the finalists was exceptional.”

Located in Essex, NY, CFES Brilliant Pathways is a global leader in helping K-12 underserved students from rural and urban communities become college and career ready, giving students an opportunity to forge their own route to a bright future. You can learn more at https://brilliantpathways. org/.