Newswise — Chulalongkorn University congratulates Assoc. Prof. Pornthep Lerttevasiri from the Division of Art Education, Faculty of Education, for receiving the Gold Medal in the Industrial Design category at the WorldInvent TM 22+23 Singapore International Invention Show (WoSG), held in Singapore from September 4 to 6, 2023.

The awarded invention, titled “Flat Mover”, is an Eco Design Vehicle with Innovative Steering System for Children. This developmental toy has been creatively designed and produced to enhance playtime enjoyment, promote child development, and contribute to environmental sustainability.

WoSG is a prestigious international platform organized by the Innovation Design & Entrepreneurship Association (IDEA). This year’s event showcased over 300 inventions and innovations from more than 20 countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Morocco, the People’s Republic of China, the Federation of Malaysia, the Republic of Indonesia, the State of Qatar, the Republic of China (Taiwan), the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and Thailand. Thai participants were selected by the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation.