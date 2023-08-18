The Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific – ESCAP and the College of Population Studies, through the Collaborating Center for Labor Research at Chulalongkorn University, together with government agencies, civil society and the private sector co-organized a workshop on “Strengthening older persons’ labor force participation and benefitting from the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Asia and the Pacific” on 10 – 11 May 2023 at the Mandarin Conference Room C, Mandarin Hotel. The workshop was organized to promote meaningful professional opportunities and expand education and skill development for the elderly in Thailand, creating an inclusive society that is welcoming to people of all ages.

The “aging society” has significant implications for the labor market and it is essential to increase the labor participation of elders through senior job opportunities, education, and training. Elderly employees can provide significant knowledge and experience to the workplace, which is advantageous for both companies and the economy. Furthermore, providing educational and training opportunities can increase the employability of the elderly and have significant positive social impact, such as promoting lifelong learning and fostering social connections and well-being. Preparedness for old age refers to efforts made to ensure that the elderly have the resources and support they need to maintain their health, well-being, and quality of life. As a result, the government, civil society, the private sector, and stakeholders must collaborate to address the challenges of strengthening the elderly workforce, promoting opportunities for their participation, and expanding educational and training opportunities for the elderly in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This will help facilitate the creation of an inclusive and age-friendly society for people of all ages.

In addition to opportunities for the elderly, the workshop provided a chance for policy makers, government officials, employee and employer associations, civil society organizations, academic institutions and international organizations to address changes in the age structure of the population as they relate to sustainable development. With a focus on the challenges and opportunities relevant to the elderly and the future of work, the discussions emphasized measures to strengthen the capacity of relevant stakeholders, improve education, training, and employment opportunities for the elderly, reduce inequality, including gender inequality, promote knowledge and awareness of the issues faced by the elderly, increase workforce participation, as well as increase valuable work opportunities for relevant stakeholders.

During the workshop sessions, three modules were discussed:

Levels, trends and key concepts of population aging in Asia and Pacific

Demographic and Labor Market Trends of Aging Societies in the Context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Ensuring good health and enabling environments, and promoting inclusion and sustainability.



Moreover, group projects were formed on four topics:

Individuals entering the senior citizens reserve, individuals in the senior citizens reserve, and seniors in various sectors

Vulnerable groups, including those facing poverty or are at risk of losing access to public assistance

Approaches that are innovative, alternative and community-based

Information and Policy.

The workshop also included discussions on how to improve older adults’ access to education, training, and employment for seniors, all in all with the goal to reduce inequality, especially gender disparity, which is crucial for fostering an inclusive society that is age-friendly and sustainably growing.

Source: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/128901/