Newswise — The latest results of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 have been announced on April 6, 2022. Chulalongkorn University is ranked the first in Thailand for 26 subjects in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2022.
Chulalongkorn University ranks the first in Thailand in four broad subject areas and No. 1 in Thailand in 26 sub-subjects as follows:
Art & Humanities in Five Subjects
- Architecture / Built Environment
- Art & Design
- English Language & Literature
- Linguistics
- Modern Languages
Engineering & Technology in Six Subjects
- Computer Science & Information Systems
- Engineering – Chemical
- Engineering – Civil & Structural
- Engineering – Electrical & Electronic
- Engineering – Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing
- Petroleum Engineering
Natural Sciences in Five Subjects
- Chemistry
- Environmental Sciences
- Geography
- Materials Science
- Physics & Astronomy
Social Sciences & Management in 10 Subjects
- Accounting & Finance
- Business & Management Studies
- Development Studies
- Economics & Econometrics
- Education
- Law
- Politics & International Studies
- Social Policy & Administration
- Sociology
- Sports-related Subjects
At the global level, there are four subjects of Chula that rank among the top 100 in the world, namely:
- Performing Arts
- Engineering – Petroleum
- Development Studies
- Social Policy & Administration
Seven subjects ranked among the top 150 in the world are:
- Architecture / Built Environment
- Art & Design
- Engineering – Chemical
- Pharmacy & Pharmacology
- Geography
- Politics & International Studies
- Sport-related Subjects (placed in the 101-130 range)
Six subjects ranked among the top 200 in the world are:
- English Language & Literature
- Modern Languages
- Chemistry
- Environmental Sciences
- Business & Management Studies
- Law
The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 indicators include:
- Academic Reputation 40-60%
- Employer Reputation 10-30%
- Citations per Paper 7.5-20%
- H-Index 7.5-20%
This is the first year that QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 has added additional indicators to its international criteria.
Find out more about the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 at https://www.topuniversities.com/university-rankings/university-subject-rankings/2022/arts-humanitie