Newswise — The latest results of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 have been announced on April 10, 2024. Chulalongkorn University is ranked No. 1 in Thailand for 32 subjects and Top 200 in the world with 30 outstanding subjects.

Chulalongkorn University ranks first among Thai universities for 32 subjects across five broad subject areas, as follows

Art & Humanities in eight subjects:

Architecture & Built Environment

Art & Design

English Language & Literature

History

Linguistics

Modern Languages

Performing Arts

Theology, Divinity & Religious Studies

Engineering & Technology in seven subjects:

Computer Science & Information Systems

Engineering – Chemical

Engineering – Civil & Structural

Engineering – Electrical & Electronic

Engineering – Mechanical

Engineering – Mineral & Mining

Engineering – Petroleum

Natural Sciences in six subjects:

Chemistry

Earth Sciences

Environmental Sciences

Geography

Materials Sciences

Physics & Astronomy

Social Sciences & Management in ten subjects:

Accounting & Finance

Anthropology

Business & Management Studies

Economics & Econometrics

Education & Training

Law & Legal Studies

Politics

Social Policy & Administration

Sociology

Sports-Related Subjects

Life Sciences & Medicine in one subject:

Dentistry

Additionally, Chulalongkorn University is globally ranked in 53 disciplines, with 38 of them announced on the QS website.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 indicators include academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per paper, H-index and international research networks with each indicator categorized differently according to the subject.

Find out more about the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 at https://www.topuniversities.com/subject-rankings