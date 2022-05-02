Newswise — MOUNT VERNON, Iowa – Cornell College is proud to announce the hire of Jackie Wilson as the college’s new associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students.

After a nationwide search, Wilson will join the campus community on July 1, 2022. The associate vice president for student affairs will provide vision, leadership, and supervision for 10 student affairs departments and will support and engage the student body.

“I think Cornell College is just doing amazing work in terms of that traditional liberal arts experience,” Wilson said. “I’m really looking forward to hearing the student voice and understanding what students need in their education at this point in our history,” Wilson said. “COVID has created some challenges, and I’m interested in hearing about their goals and needs for the future.”

Wilson comes to Cornell with more than 25 years of experience in higher education. She has worked at multiple institutions in a variety of roles from residence life to student affairs and as the registrar. Most recently, Wilson served as the dean of students and campus life at the University of Alaska Southeast in Juneau, Alaska.

“Jackie is a leader experienced in strategic planning and in the role of dean of students,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic & Student Affairs Ilene Crawford. “She has a track record of leading teams and fostering cross-divisional collaborations that support diversity, equity, and inclusion [DEI] and community partnerships. She will bring new approaches to mental health and wellness and restorative justice that will complement and extend our holistic approach to student retention and success.”

Wilson is a champion for student success and has a wealth of professional experience initiating mental health and well-being initiatives. While at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, she was instrumental in the envisioning and preparation of an $8 million grant now enabling three Indiana higher education institutions to increase student access to mental health services. She also describes herself as a champion of social justice.

“I’ve been hired as an agent for change at multiple institutions to forward DEI initiatives and bring new thinking to campuses,” Wilson said.

Wilson wants to wish all students good luck on their finals as Block 8 wraps up on May 4. She’s also looking forward to meeting students over the summer and next year as she settles into her role as associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students.

Wilson earned a B.A. in English from Earlham College and a Master of Arts in higher education administration and policy analysis from Stanford University. She comes to Cornell with her husband, Steve Wilson, and their two cats (Zelda and Willa). In her free time, Wilson enjoys cooking gourmet food, traveling, and reading.

