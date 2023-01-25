Newswise — Staff from the California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office today presented CSU Trustees with the university system's annual student fee report. Data from the report once again demonstrates that the CSU's annual undergraduate and graduate resident tuition and fees are lower than those of peer comparison institutions across the country.

“The CSU continues to be a national leader in providing a high-quality education at an unmatched value," said CSU Interim Chancellor Jolene Koester. “A college degree is increasingly important in today's society, and the CSU's value proposition empowers students to achieve their dreams of pursuing higher education and – in turn – transforming their lives and those of their families, as they elevate their communities."

The data was presented during the January 2023 CSU Board of Trustees meeting and compared the CSU's systemwide tuition plus average campus-based mandatory fees against 15 public peer comparison institutions from across the nation.

With just one tuition increase in the last 11 years, CSU's annual tuition for an undergraduate resident student checks in at just $5,742. When including the average for campus-based fees, that total moves to $7,520, which is nearly $1,300 less than the next university from the comparison group. Additional data points demonstrate the CSU's commitment to affordability:

Thanks to robust financial aid, more than 387,600—or 81 percent—of all CSU students received financial assistance.

Nearly 61 percent of all undergraduate students do not pay tuition as it is fully covered through financial aid.

2020-21 CSU bachelor's degree recipients who did accrue loan debt had lower average debt ($17,966) than the state average ($21,125), and far lower than the national average ($28,950).

Providing Californians with access to a high-quality, transformative education remains a priority for the university. Year after year, the CSU and its 23 universities have ensured that individuals from every socioeconomic background are able to obtain a college degree at an affordable price. In fact, eight of the 23 CSU campuses recently earned top honors for graduating more economically disadvantaged students at lower tuition into well-paying jobs—with California State University San Marcos occupying the top spot. In total, CSU campuses claim four of the top 10 and eight of the top 20 spots in CollegeNET's 2022 Social Mobility index rankings.

