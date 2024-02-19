Newswise — The California State University (CSU) has partnered with a number of predominantly African American churches throughout California to present the 19th annual CSU Super Sunday on February 25, 2024. CSU system leaders, campus presidents, administrators and students will visit places of worship—both in person and virtually—to share personal stories and important college-related information with congregants to advance access, opportunity and success for Black and African American students.

“CSU Super Sunday remains a key element in our year-round efforts to engage with local faith-based communities to share a message of access and opportunity, and to provide prospective students and their families with important information about college preparation and admission," said Dilcie Perez, deputy vice chancellor of CSU Academic and Student Affairs and Chief Student Affairs Officer. “As we collectively work to advance Black student success across our university system, we want to build lifelong relationships and make sure every one of our Black students attains the life-changing benefits of a CSU degree."

After Super Sunday services, outreach directors and staff will provide information on the CSU application and admission process, as well as scholarships and financial aid available to Cal State students.

Since its launch in 2005, more than a million people have participated in this signature awareness event for CSU's African American communities. The CSU remains committed to closing equity gaps and ensuring all Californians have access and support in achieving a high-quality college degree as part of Graduation Initiative 2025. In 2022-23, more than 3,800 African American students earned CSU bachelor's degrees and more than 750 earned CSU graduate degrees.

The CSU's Black and African American community engagement extends beyond Super Sunday. The university plans to hold additional faith-based outreach events in the spring and fall to continue to build upon the message of Super Sunday. In addition, the CSU is creating a systemwide steering committee with faith-based leaders to provide support and share best practices to promote Black student success. The CSU has made elevating Black excellence on its universities an urgent priority and has developed a 13-point action plan as part of its June 2023 report on Black student success. In addition, the university has committed $10 million over three years to advance these priorities.

With 23 universities across California, the CSU offers more access to diverse higher education pathways than any public university system in the United States. Nearly one-third of CSU students are the first in their family to earn a degree, more than half are from traditionally underrepresented communities and nearly half of undergraduates receive the Pell Grant. And, more than half of CSU bachelor's recipients in 2022-23 graduated with zero student debt.

To find a CSU Super Sunday church location near you, visit the CSU Super Sunday website. Learn more about the CSU's ongoing work to elevate Black excellence at the Black Student Success website.

