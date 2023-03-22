Newswise — Even grea​ter numbers of the state's high school graduates will have access to a high-quality California State University (CSU) education through a new dual admission program with the California Community Colleges announced today during the CSU's March Board of Trustees meeting.

Called Transfer Success Pathway, the program will guarantee future CSU admission to 2023 high school graduates and beyond who are entering a California community college and who commit to transferring within three years. The Transfer Success Pathway gives students clearer direction as they begin their post-secondary education journey and greater confidence that they will achieve their goal of a four-year degree.

“Our community college transfer students are an integral part of our Cal State community, and we are excited about the opportunity to work more closely with them earlier in their journey," said April Grommo, CSU's assistant vice chancellor of Strategic Enrollment Management. “The Transfer Success Pathway is the CSU's promise and commitment to those who don't take a direct route to a four-year degree, particularly those who face academic, geographic or financial barriers. We want you to know that the CSU counts you in, not out."

The community college-to-CSU track has long been a way for students to obtain a college degree. CSU enrolls tens of thousands of new California Community Colleges transfer students every year, accounting for 95 percent of CSU transfers. However, a large gap exists between the number of students who intend to transfer, and those who do. According to the Public Policy Institute of California, only 19 percent of California Community Colleges students who are interested in transferring do so within four years.

For students who transfer to the CSU, the success rate is high. Data shows that 40 percent of CSU transfer students graduate within two years, and 80 percent within four years.

Designed to create a more efficient and accessible pathway for transfer students to the CSU, the Transfer Success Pathway is the CSU's response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's Council for Post-Secondary Education Record with Equity Report and the Postsecondary Education Trailer Bill of 2021 (AB 132), which prompted the CSU and University of California to offer dual admission programs by fall 2023.

The CSU's new program exceeds legislative requirements, creating a comprehensive, systemwide dual admission program that complements existing pathways to more students.

Beginning with the California high school graduating class of 2023, the Transfer Success Pathway will be open to first-time, first-year state community college students who meet the following eligibility:

were not CSU eligible at the time of high school graduation.

were CSU eligible but chose not to attend due to personal or financial reasons.

were CSU eligible but the application to their campus of choice was redirected to another campus, and they did not enroll.

Eligible students can apply in summer 2023, entering into an agreement with the specific CSU campus they wish to attend. As part of the agreement, students must complete either an Associate Degree for Transfer or an established course of transfer at a community college within three years.

The Transfer Success Pathway provides the CSU with a greater opportunity to establish a stronger connection with students while they are enrolled at community college. In addition to guaranteed transfer, students will also receive additional benefits such as pre-transfer counseling, direct access to CSU libraries, and financial aid information.

A CSU Transfer Planner online ​tool will launch in summer 2023 to support the program. Students will be able to determine their program eligibility, research campuses and programs available and enter in​to one agreement.

For more information, visit Transfer Success.

