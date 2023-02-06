Newswise — The California State University strives to create a welcoming environment for all members of its campus communities, and this commitment to inclusive excellence is manifested in students who make up the most ethnically, economically and academically diverse student body in the nation. In fact, fifty-two percent of CSU students are from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds and the CSU provides more than half of all undergraduate degrees earned by California's Latinx, African American and Native American students combined.

The university's 23 campus leaders are as diverse as the students they serve, and their lived experiences inform their leadership styles and offer them a unique perspective on how to foster student success and lift up historically disadvantaged communities. To mark the occasion of Black History Month, we asked some of the CSU's African American university presidents to share their journey, what inspires their work and how they use their platforms to affect change in their communities.

Read thoughts from CSU Dominguez Hills President Thomas Parham, Cal Poly Humboldt President Tom Jackson, Jr. and Cal Poly Pomona President Soraya Coley.​