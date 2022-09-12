Newswise — ​The California State University (CSU) has selected 23 students, one from each university, to receive the 2022 Trustees' Award for Outstanding Achievement. The students will be honored for their talent, diligence and zeal during a ceremony as part of the CSU Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, September 13.

The CSU Trustees' Award is the university's highest recognition of student achievement. Each award provides a donor-funded scholarship to students who​ demonstrate superior academic performance, personal accomplishments, community service and inspirational goals for the future. The awardees have demonstrated a deep commitment to making a positive impact on their generation, as well as those who come after them.

“These 23 remarkable scholars wonderfully exemplify the ideals of the California State University," said CSU Interim Chancellor Jolene Koester. “Their inspirational stories are connected by a common thread of intelligence, perseverance, resilience and the transformative power of higher education. Our communities, state and nation—indeed, our world—will long reap the benefits of their academic, professional and personal achievement."

More than 420 students have been honored with the Trustees' Award since the scholarship program was established in 1984 by the William Randolph Hearst Foundation. In 1999, the Hearst Foundation partnered with the CSU Board of Trustees to supplement the endowment with contributions from CSU Trustees, CSU Foundation board members and private donors. The 23 scholarships awarded this year will total more than $180,000 in scholarship funds. Each student scholarship bears the name of a donor.

Ali C. Razi, a CSU Trustee Emeritus who serves on the CSU Foundation Board of Governors, endowed a scholarship fund to recognize the top CSU Trustees' Award recipient annually. Cal State Long Beach student Nevi Keser Gruskin​ was named this year's Trustee Emeritus Ali C. Razi Scholar and will receive a $17,000 scholarship.

The awardees will be recognized for their superior achievements during the Committee on Institutional Advancement portion of the September 13 CSU Board of Trustees meeting, with a special reception to follow.

Visit the CSU Trustees' Award for Outstanding Achievement website for bios on all 23 scholars as well as donor information.​

The 2022 CSU Trustees' Scholars are:

Lesley Bode, Cal Poly Humboldt Trustee Emerita Debra Farar Scholar

Kenya Janae Burton, Sacramento State Chancellor Emeritus Charles B. and Catherine Reed Scholar

Serina Cabrera, Sonoma State Trustee Emeritus Murray L. Galinson Scholar

Chamese Dempsey, San Diego State Stauffer Foundation Scholar

Ome Garcia, San José State Trustee Emeritus William Hauck and Padget Kaiser Scholar

Nevi Keser Gruskin, Cal State Long Beach Trustee Emeritus Ali C. Razi Scholar

Isaiah Armond Jamal Henderson, Chico State Chancellor Emeritus Timothy P. White Scholar

Dylan Gunner Jones, CSU Bakersfield William Randolph Hearst Scholar

Breana Lewis, Cal State East Bay Trustee Emeritus Peter Taylor Scholar

Miquelle McCarthy, Cal State LA Michael A. and Debe Lucki Scholar

Dawoud Mishal, CSUN William Randolph Hearst Scholar

Chiefe Mo, Cal Poly Pomona Trustee Wenda Fong and Daniel Fetterly Scholar

Jeffrey Mueller, Cal Maritime Trustee Jack McGrory Scholar

Daisy Morado Navarrete, CSU Channel Islands TELACU Scholar

Samantha Patricia Navarro, Fresno State Trustee Emeritus Peter Mehas Scholar

Nghia Trong Phan, Cal State Fullerton Southern California Edison Scholar

Jeisson Pulido, CSU Dominguez Hills Ron and Mitzi Barhorst Scholar

Lisamarie Raimondo, Stanislaus State William Randolph Hearst Scholar

Johnathan Rodney, CSU San Marcos Trustee Emeritus Kenneth Fong Scholar

manmit Singh, San Francisco State William Randolph Hearst Scholar

Misealle Louise Tolliver, Cal State San Bernardino Steinhauser Family Scholar

Nathalie R. Zamora Vigil, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo William Randolph Hearst Scholar

Spencer Hart Winter, CSU Monterey Bay Trustee Emerita Claudia H. Hampton Scholar

