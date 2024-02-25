Newswise — Cal State Fullerton special education Professor Janice Myck-Wayne will focus on ways to advocate for children with disabilities in her 2023 Outstanding Professor Lecture titled "From Segregation to Inclusion, the Progression of Equity in Disability Education" on Feb. 29.

Myck-Wayne, a 40-year teacher, researcher and mentor in special education, will speak from 2 to 4 p.m. at CSUF’s Pollak Library, Room PLN-130, and virtually on Zoom.

Throughout her career, Myck-Wayne’s research has focused on teacher training, inclusive practices, families and early education. Myck-Wayne started her career as a teacher for the deaf and hard of hearing in Los Angeles Unified School District in 1984. She has remained committed to teaching in urban settings and preparing teacher credential candidates to teach all children in California.

Myck-Wayne has helped generations of educators and addressed barriers:

She helped create training opportunities through grant awards such as the “Project Activity Based Communications,” known as Project ABC, a $1.25 million U.S. Department of Education interdisciplinary grant to train special education and communication sciences and disorders students to work collaboratively in classrooms.

Myck-Wayne serves on the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing to develop teaching performance expectations and assessment for the early childhood education specialist credential.

She fosters student experiences with international educational systems. Myck-Wayne has co-led seven study abroad programs from 2016-20 at Katholische Universität Eichstätt-Ingolstadt in Germany. CSUF students gain an understanding of the educational differences between Germany and the United States regarding the policies and practices of inclusive special education.

Myck-Wayne can be reached for an interview at 657-278-4706 and [email protected].

