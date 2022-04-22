Newswise — Chula opens a state-of-the-art innovation center for veterinary students to practice their clinical skills with a simulated and modern lab classroom to hone students’ skills and develop their expertise and a space for international training to promote veterinary and medical education.

The Beginning of CU Innovation Center for Veterinary Clinical Training (CU IC-VCT)

Nowadays, modern technology allows educators to create more and more virtual experiences for learners, especially in the fields of human and animal anatomy. It is important to ensure that learners have the skills they need to master before their actual surgery for the peace of mind of both veterinarians and animal owners.

Starting from the Soft Animal Cadaver Innovation, the Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University has moved on to build a comprehensive learning center, the CU Innovation Center for Veterinary Clinical Training (CU IC-VCT) to prepare veterinary students to specialize in animal care with virtual skills training laboratories.

“As the Faculty developed soft body cadaver innovation, which is a method of preserving the cadaver or the principal’s body without formaldehyde, and can be reused many times, without odor, or irritating chemicals, it requires a standardized, controlled-temperature, and surgery-ready classroom. So, we developed the original laboratory into this innovation center,” said Assoc.Prof.Dr.Chalika Wangdee, Head of CU IC VCT, Department of Surgery, Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University, about the founding of the center.



Areas within the CU Innovation Center for Veterinary Clinical Training: CU IC-VCT

CU IC-VCT is divided into three operational areas:

Laboratory Classroom for Medical Procedures

Simulated Surgery Classroom

A multi-purpose classroom for small groups lectures before hands-on training, and used as Skill Labs where students can practice on their own.

The center’s strength is the practical training on veterinary medical procedures in the most realistic setting.

According to Prof. Dr. Chalika, the center’s lab is equipped with modern equipment and tools comparable to Chula Small Animal Hospital, so that fourth-year veterinary students can study surgery and practice clinical procedures.

“Veterinary students will learn from diagnostic radiographs to the principles of surgery, including suture ligature, preoperative animal preparation, anesthesia, surgical incision, suturing, intraoperative animal monitor, internal animal anatomy of diseased animals, to orthopedic surgery to insert devices when animals have bone fractures,” Professor Chalika said, highlighting the center’s strengths.

In the course that requires the study of cadavers, the Center will rely on the Animal Cadaver Donation Center for cadaver procurement. Students will also be provided with various models for suturing, intubation, IV practice, and so on, so that they can practice and repeat the procedures until they become proficient.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Chalika added that in addition to the workshop, the center also serves as a venue for the Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE), which measures the standards of knowledge and skillfulness of veterinary students before their graduation. There are simulated situations for students to perform, from preoperative animal preparation, suturing, preparation of the operating table, palpation, etc.

What does the Skill Lab teach?

Skill Lab is always open to 6th-year students to come and practice their craft and hone their expertise and proficiency before or after their clinical rounds to enhance their confidence.

“Studying surgery will require about 30 – 50 repetitions to master. The Center provides models and equipment with manuals, such as operation pads, and mannequins to practice abdominal incisions, sutures, and palpation. There are also procedure booklets for students to take home for practice, which must be booked in advance,” says Assoc. Prof. Dr. Chalika.

International academic and training services of the Center

With the well-equipped venue, and a central location in Bangkok, CU IC-VCT has already offered more than 20 training, ranging from surgeries on soft-body cadavers, to orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, endoscopic surgery, intubation, acupuncture, rehabilitation, etc.

“We invite local and international specialists to provide training to our veterinarians, and those outside Chula, as well as to veterinarians from interested neighboring countries, such as Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan.”

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Chalika said that various local and international organizations are interested in training with the center. In 2022 a medical equipment company from Europe contacted the Center to organize training on endoscopy in exotic pets. This will be a major training event in Asia.

In the future, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Chalika aims to organize more training and become one of the most fully-equipped training hubs in Asia.

CU Innovation Center for Veterinary Clinical Training

is located at the 60 Year building, 4th floor, Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University.

Those interested in joining the workshops can follow the Center’s Facebook page: CU Innovation Center for Veterinary Clinical Training: https://www.facebook.com/cu.icvct.7.

and the Facebook page of the Continuing Education Center, Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University, https://www.facebook.com/CUVETCE.

Companies or agencies interested in using the training facilities can contact

Department of Surgery, Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University

Tel. 0-2218-9639

e-mail: [email protected]

Department Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vetsurcu

CU IC-VCT Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cu.icvct.7