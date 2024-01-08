Newswise — The California Native American Heritage Commission (NAHC) is seeking qualified individuals to serve on the California State University (CSU) sys​temwide and campus-based Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) Implementation and Oversight Committees to guide the CSU's compliance of federal NAGPRA and state CalNAGPRA laws. The application period for nominations to the CSU systemwide committee has been extended to February 2, 2024. Each of the universities in the CSU system is also seeking nominations for their respective campus-based committee, and those nominations will be accepted on an ongoing basis.

NAGPRA is a federal law that acknowledges the fundamental human rights of Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians to their ancestral remains and cultural items and requires agencies and institutions that receive federal funds to repatriate ancestral remains and cultural items in their possession to the appropriate lineal descendant or Tribe through a consultative process. CalNAGPRA is the California repatriation law requiring state agencies and state-funded institutions to comply. It also recognizes California Tribal Nations that do not have federal designation.

The CSU is committed to fully implementing the spirit as well as the legal requirements of NAGPRA, CalNAGPRA and the recently passed AB 389. The formation of these committees will be essential to laying the crucial infrastructure that will accomplish repatriation in a timely and truly consultative manner.

The systemwide NAGPRA Implementation and Oversight Committee will provide the CSU with expertise concerning repatriation in accordance with the NAGPRA and CalNAGPRA laws and makes recommendations to the CSU chancellor on matters of compliance and best practices. The committee will also establish systemwide directives and guiding principles for all CSU campuses. In addition, each campus with ancestral remains and cultural items will form a campus-based committee to help guide its repatriation efforts.

The systemwide and campus committees will include majority representation from Native American Tribes, with preference given to California Indian Tribes. Qualified individuals may include CSU staff/faculty representatives with five years of experience within a field of study as outlined in the eligibility requirements. Candidates will be reviewed by the Native American Heritage Commission, with appointments made by the CSU.

Those interested in applying or nominating a candidate are encouraged to submit an application by February 2, 2024. However, applications will continue to be accepted after that date until positions are filled.



To apply or submit a nomination form, visit the Committees page of the CSU CalNAGPRA/NAGPRA website at http://nagpra.calstate.edu/csu-committees.

