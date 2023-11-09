Newswise — Doctoral students at nine New York City area graduate engineering programs will soon be able to take courses at each other’s institutions without any additional tuition, as part of a new multi-school agreement announced today.

The Inter-University Engineering Doctoral Consortium (IUEDC), led by NYU Tandon School of Engineering, encourages Ph.D. students to complement their primary program by taking courses of interest offered at different schools, providing access to specialty instruction and expertise that may not be available at their home universities. Students should be able to enroll in courses at other member institutions beginning in Fall 2024.

“As engineers, we have long known the importance of collaborating across departments and disciplines, in order to most effectively address the challenges facing our world,” said Jelena Kovačević, NYU Tandon Dean. “This consortium signals the collective dedication of the institutions to remove barriers to advanced learning and rigorous scholarship, helping unleash the full potential of all our students while enrolled and in their post-graduate pursuits.”

NYU Tandon began assembling the consortium earlier this year, taking cues from a similar arrangement between the NYU Graduate School of Arts & Science and eight other area universities. Peter Voltz, Vice Dean for Academics and Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at NYU Tandon, serves as the inaugural Consortium Coordinator.

“Doctoral students are exceptionally focused and have often chosen their field of study in order to work with a specific faculty member,” said Voltz. “The consortium allows them to have access to a broader swath of courses across multiple universities.”

Together with NYU Tandon, IUEDC participants are:

The City College of New York’s Grove School of Engineering (New York,NY)

Columbia Engineering (New York, NY)

Cornell Tech (New York, NY)

New York Institute of Technology College of Engineering and Computing Sciences (Old Westbury, NY, and New York, NY)

Princeton University School of Engineering and Applied Science (Princeton, NJ)

Rutgers University School of Engineering (Piscataway, NJ)

Stevens Institute of Technology Charles V. Schaefer Jr. School of Engineering and Science (Hoboken, NJ)

Stony Brook University College of Engineering and Applied Sciences (Stony Brook, NY)

To participate, students must have completed at least one year at their primary institution, must be in good academic standing and must get written approval from home and host institutions. Students will be responsible to their host institutions for any lab fees.

Quotes from deans of IUEDC institutions:

Alexander Couzis, The Grove School of Engineering: “At the Grove School of Engineering at City College, we value academic excellence, champion accessibility, and are committed to every student's success— and this is precisely what this consortium offers.”

Shih-Fu Chang, Columbia Engineering: “Initiatives like the IUEDC will make it easier for students to tailor their studies in ways that fit their educational goals. Just as our faculty have long benefited from collaborations with other schools, now our students will be able to take advantage of new opportunities for learning with a broad set of faculty and programs.”

Greg Morrisett, Jack and Rilla Neafsey Dean and Vice Provost of Cornell Tech: “New York is home to more distinguished engineering programs than anywhere else in the world, and this wonderful collaboration brings us all together. At Cornell Tech, we are excited both by the opportunity for our PhD students to learn from colleagues across town, and for the opportunity to engage with PhD students from other institutions here on our campus. Undoubtedly, this will lead to many fruitful research collaborations.”

Babak D. Beheshti, Ph.D., Dean of New York Institute of Technology College of Engineering and Computing Sciences: “This consortium provides a unique opportunity for graduate engineering students to have access to a broad set of courses offered through the major universities in the New York Metropolitan area and the surrounding region. IUEDC delivers an extensive platform for collaboration and scholarly exchange among its faculty and students. New York Tech’s College of Engineering and Computing Sciences is proud to be a founding member of this consortium.”

Andrea J. Goldsmith, Princeton University School of Engineering and Applied Science: “I am delighted for Princeton to join this consortium, which will foster new collaborations and learning experiences for engineering students and faculty across the entire region. At a time when U.S. leadership in science and technology has never been more important for our country’s economic prosperity and national security, this partnership will serve as a cornerstone for broad collaborations that will grow the regional innovation ecosystem. I look forward to seeing the impact this program will have on growing the number of high-tech jobs, companies, and workers in the New York/New Jersey corridor.”

Alberto Cuitiño, Rutgers University School of Engineering: “Together our universities represent a unique consortium of highly ranked academic institutions geographically located in the NJ/NY metropolitan region. Opening access to engineering Ph.D. students to seek out focused courses and expertise at each of our institutions will enhance students' educational experience, open doors for collaboration, and encourage innovative thinking for a better world.”

Jean Zu, Stevens Institute of Technology Charles V. Schaefer Jr. School of Engineering and Science: "We are very excited about the opportunity to enhance our doctoral student experience through this collaboration, and to offer the same chance to students at our partner universities. Each institution represented in this group brings unique strengths and ample opportunities for learning and collaboration, and will ultimately expose participants to a whole new realm of expertise and learning."

Andrew C. Singer, Stony Brook University College of Engineering and Applied Sciences: “The IUEDC provides a wonderful opportunity for the students across our universities to leverage the best curricula and programs for their unique educational journey. This collaboration will undoubtedly bring about a positive impact on not only the educational paths of our own students but will also enrich the talented pool of students on each of our campuses. We are proud to offer such an exceptional experience to our students and to partner with strong programs across the region.”

