Newswise — The California State University (CSU) has appointed Ed Clark, Ed.D., to serve as Chief Information Officer. Dr. Clark currently serves as the Vice President for Innovation and Technology Services, CIO and Chief Digital Officer at the University of St. Thomas, the largest private college in Minnesota.

“Dr. Clark brings a deep understanding of the ways in which technology can improve teaching, learning and research and lead to greater achievement for students," said Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer Steve Relyea. “His leadership will be invaluable to the CSU as we continue to explore new and innovative solutions for our students and employees across California."

In his role at the University of St. Thomas, Clark works both internally and externally to enhance the strategic impact of technology for his university and its many stakeholders, all toward the goal of advancing student success. Under his leadership, the university developed new and greatly improved technology capabilities, while modernizing its technology infrastructure and approaches to IT services and portfolio management. Dr. Clark currently serves in many leadership roles for the university and as a board member for several public and private organizations.

Prior to his appointment at St. Thomas, Dr. Clark was the Chief Information Officer at Minnesota State, Mankato, the largest public university in the Minnesota State University (MSU) system, where he worked and advocated for student and faculty success. He has also served as CIO for the University of Minnesota's College of Liberal Arts. In these positions, Dr. Clark was responsible for all aspects of technology, from teaching and learning technologies to research support, infrastructure and administrative computing services, and has led many strategic initiatives for these institutions.

Dr. Clark holds a doctor of education from Minnesota State University, Mankato, a master of science in management of technology from the University of Minnesota, and a bachelor of arts in English from Florida State University.

