Newswise — Washington, DC—The American Sociological Association congratulates the eight sociologists who were recently recognizes by premier science associations for their outstanding achievements in the discipline.

The American Academy of Arts & Sciences elected six sociologists to its 2024 cohort of new members. These individuals are being recognized and celebrated for their excellence and have been invited to join the academy in connecting across disciplines and divides to advance the common good.

The sociologists included in the 2024 cohort of new American Academy of Arts & Sciences members are:

Deborah Carr, Boston University

Bruce Carruthers, Northwestern University

Prudence Carter, Brown University

Manuel Castells, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism; University of Southern California

Adia Harvey Wingfield, Washington University in St. Louis

Sasha Killewald, University of Michigan

The American Association for the Advancement of Science also included two sociologists in its newest class of fellows, whose efforts on behalf of the advancement of science or its applications in service to society have distinguished them among their peers and colleagues.

The sociologists included in the 2024 cohort of new American Association for the Advancement of Science fellows are:

Michelle J. Budig, University of Massachusetts

Kathryn Yount, Emory University

_______________________________________

About the American Sociological Association

The American Sociological Association, founded in 1905, is a nonprofit membership association dedicated to serving sociologists in their work, advancing sociology as a science and profession, and promoting the contributions to and use of sociology by society.