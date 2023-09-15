Professor Steven Willborn is an expert on employment law, labor law, employment discrimination law, and pension & employee benefits law and can speak to media on unions and strikes.

Willborn joined the faculty in 1979. He received his B.A. degree in 1974 from Northland College and his M.S. and J.D. (cum laude, Order of the Coif) degrees in 1976 from the University of Wisconsin. While in law school, he served as a member and editor of the Wisconsin Law Review. Professor Willborn was in private practice from 1976 to 1979. He has been a Fulbright Scholar at the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of London (1985-86); a Visiting Scholar at the Australian National University in Canberra (1988), the University of Toronto (1991), and Lincoln College, Oxford University (1993); and a Visiting Professor at the University of Michigan Law School (1992). Professor Willborn has been active in public service. Among other things, he has been Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Law School Admission Council, one of Nebraska's Commissioners to the Uniform Law Commission, and President of the International Association of Labor Law Journals. Professor Willborn has been licensed to practice law in Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin and to make cheese in Wisconsin.