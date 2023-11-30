Newswise — The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health will host an expert briefing for the media from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, December 7, via Zoom, featuring the co-directors of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions.

Topics will include:

United States v. Rahimi, now before the U.S. Supreme Court

Policies that help prevent gun violence, including Extreme Risk Protection Orders—known as red flag laws—and firearm purchaser licensing laws

Addressing the threat of firearms in domestic political spaces and armed insurrections

Featured experts:

Cassandra Crifasi, PhD, co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions and an associate professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Joshua Horwitz, JD, co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions and Inaugural Dana Feitler Distinguished Professor of the Practice in Gun Violence Prevention and Advocacy in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Registration required: Please register here by 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday, December 6, to receive the Zoom link and password. Questions may be submitted via the registration form or via chat during the briefing.

