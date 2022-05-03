Alison Gash
Political scientist Alison Gash can speak about the Supreme Court voting to overturn Roe v. Wade. Gash is an academic expert in United States courts, gender, race, sexuality, same-sex marriage, constitutional rights and public policy. Her research explores how advocates work to overcome contentious policy debates and how their efforts ultimately influence the "facts on the ground." She is the author of Below the Radar: How Silence Can Save Civil Rights (Oxford University Press 2015). Her work as been featured in Washington MonthlyPoliticoSlateHuffington PostNewsweek and The Conversation
Alison Gash
Associate Professor of Political Science Twitter: @alisongash

