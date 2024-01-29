As you're likely aware, there have been recent developments in Congress in regards to the bipartisan tax package that would include an expanded Child Tax Credit. If you’re covering the implications of this ahead of the potential House vote this week, the following university-based experts are available to provide commentary and analysis. The experts have varying expertise relevant to the Child Tax Credit:

Children and Families + Poverty

David Simon, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Connecticut

Simon's research focuses on the economics of children and families, Intergenerational Transfer of Human Capital, and Applied Microeconomics. Overarching themes include how policy can influence parental behavior, family well being, and child skill acquisition.

Megan Curran, Center on Poverty and Social Policy, Policy Director, Columbia University

Curran's research explores policy strategies for child poverty reduction, with an emphasis on income supports, poverty targets, and cross-national learning. Recent work on how COVID-19 economic relief efforts impact children and families also examines the ways in which a regularly delivered child allowance can support children through the immediate crisis and beyond.

Christopher Wimer, Center on Poverty and Social Policy, Director, Columbia University

Wimer conducts research on the measurement of poverty, as well as historical trends in poverty and the impacts of social policies on the poverty rate. He also focuses on how families cope with poverty and economic insecurity, with a particular focus on how families manage food insecurity and other forms of material hardship.

Labor

Krista Ruffini, Assistant Professor, Georgetown University

Ruffini is an economist who analyzes how government policies targeted to disadvantaged populations affect labor market, education, and health outcomes.

Harry Holzer, John LaFarge SJ Professor of Public Policy, Georgetown University

Holzer is known for his scholarly expertise in labor economics and public policy. Holzer has focused on understanding factors influencing employment, earnings, and economic mobility, with a particular emphasis on the challenges faced by low-income and disadvantaged populations.

Taxes

Francine Lipman, William S. Boyd Professor of Law, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Lipman's research often focuses on issues related to taxation, particularly those that intersect with social justice and economic inequality. Lipman has written extensively on topics such as tax policy, low-income tax issues, and the impact of tax laws on vulnerable populations.

Feel free to contact me and I'm happy to connect you. And if you’re looking for researchers on any other topics, please don’t hesitate to reach out - we have over 1,800 university-based researchers like this in our network.