Newswise — Florida Atlantic University has been ranked No. 72 overall among the nation’s best public and private universities by Washington Monthly’s annual College Guide.

The rankings were based on social mobility, research, as well as community and national service.

“From its inception, Florida Atlantic was envisioned as a place where students — regardless of their background — could transform their lives through higher education,” said FAU President John Kelly. “We are honored to be recognized as one of the nation’s top universities as we continue to make strategic efforts to ensure success for all.”

FAU also was ranked No. 16 out of 288 universities and colleges on Washington Monthly’s “America’s Best Bang for the Buck Colleges in the Southeast,” an exclusive list highlighting how well universities help non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices.

As the most diverse public university in Florida, FAU has made great strides to ensure that higher education is accessible for everyone. Students from historically marginalized populations, such as those who identify as black/African American or Hispanic/Latinx and those who are Pell-eligible, outpace the overall student graduation rates at the university.

“America needs a different definition of higher education excellence, one that empowers public institutions at the expense of elites, instead of the other way around. One that measures what colleges do for their country, instead of for themselves,” said Kevin Carey, guest editor of Washington Monthly. “That’s the philosophy behind the Washington Monthly’s annual college rankings. Instead of rating colleges by wealth, fame, and exclusivity, we prize social mobility, public service, and research.”

FAU also is ranked in the Top 50 for social mobility by U.S. News and World Report, as well as the No. 11 bachelor’s degree producer for African American students in the nation by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education. The university also is designated by the U.S. Department of Education as a Hispanic-Serving Institution.

