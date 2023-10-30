Newswise — BOCA RATON, Fla. (Oct. 30, 2023) – Florida Atlantic University has been named as a Fulbright Hispanic-Serving Institution Leader for 2023. Each year, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs recognizes the strong engagement of select Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) with the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international academic exchange program. This is the first time FAU has been featured as part of this initiative.

Fulbright HSI Leaders demonstrate noteworthy support for Fulbright exchange participants and promote Fulbright program opportunities on campus. The initiative encourages administrators, faculty and students at HSIs to engage with Fulbright and highlights the strength of HSIs as destinations for international students and scholars.

The recognized colleges and universities include two associate colleges, five baccalaureate colleges and special focus institutions, 14 master’s colleges and universities and 25 doctoral universities.

“The Fulbright Program has a profound impact on Florida Atlantic’s faculty research and experiences, enabling multidisciplinary work on a global scale,” said FAU President Stacy Volnick. “We are proud to be involved with this prestigious exchange program and it is an honor to be recognized as a Fulbright Hispanic-Serving Institution Leader for 2023.”

Since 2019, 13 Fulbright student scholars from FAU have participated in this prestigious program. This year’s group is made up of three students studying in Australia, Taiwan and Ireland.

“I am really enjoying my experience,” said Elisha Myers, who is abroad in Ireland. “I am studying for my master’s in global health at Trinity College Dublin as a part of this scholarship. I hope to apply for dermatology residencies in the future, and specifically practice with a global health focus. I have already learned an incredible amount in the few months I have been in Ireland so far. I have fostered connections in the global health field and immersed myself in student life at Trinity. I feel at home in Ireland and am learning so much more about the Irish culture and people. This has already been a life-changing experience for me, and I could not be more grateful to Fulbright and FAU for their support.”

Students from other countries are also hosted at FAU through the Fulbright international academic exchange program.

“The Madden Center for Value Creation at the College of Business is delighted to officially host three Fulbright scholars that conducted research in Florida, and then presented this research in Madden Center seminars,” said Siri Terjesen, Ph.D., FAU associate dean, research and external relations in the College of Business. “These Fulbright scholars were also active participants in our regular research seminar series in entrepreneurship and finance. My Fulbright scholarship to Norway was one of the most wonderful experiences of my life, and I’m grateful for the chance to pay it forward by hosting scholars through our Madden Center.”

In addition to the outbound students, during that same span, FAU has had 12 outgoing faculty scholars. That includes two this academic year, each visiting institutions in Belgium. FAU has also hosted six faculty scholars from visiting countries, with this year’s two representatives hailing from Kyrgyzstan and Romania, respectively.

“Fulbright is the flagship international academic exchange program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State,” said Mihaela Metianu, Ed.D., FAU assistant provost for global engagement. “The recognition as a top Fulbright HSI producer reflects the institutional commitment to increasing global engagement opportunities for FAU faculty and staff through research, teaching and studying abroad.”

The Fulbright Program has a longstanding commitment to diversity, working to ensure that participants reflect the United States and societies abroad. The Fulbright Program works closely with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) to promote international exchange opportunities to staff, students and faculty at HSIs. This year’s Fulbright HSI Leaders were announced at the HACU annual conference.

Fulbright also works with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the National Clearinghouse on Disability and Exchange, the American Association of Community Colleges, Diversity Abroad, among others.

“Representation matters and pairing the world-class educational opportunities that Hispanic-Serving Institutions provide with the power of Fulbright further enriches the experience and educational opportunities for students and scholars both at home and abroad,” said Lee Satterfield, assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs.

For more information about Fulbright, click here, including information about Fulbright’s efforts to further DEIA within the program and about the Fulbright HSI Leaders initiative.

