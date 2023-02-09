Chulalongkorn University Graduate School (CUGS) is now accepting applications for Academic Year 2023. Year–round applications are open from 1 February 2023 onwards. Depending on the program, specific dates may apply.

Interested prospective students may proceed to https://www.grad.chula.ac.th/en/ (under “Admissions”) for more details or apply online at https://www.register.gradchula.com/language?lang=en.

For more information about the international graduate programs, please visit https://www.chula.ac.th/en/academics/programs/international-programs/.

To access a list of the Master’s and PhD Programs (International programs) offered in Academic Year 2023, go to https://www.grad.chula.ac.th/en/programmes.php?type=4.

For more information, call +66-2218-3501 ext. 602, +66-2218-3749-50 (during office hours), or e-mail: [email protected] or [email protected]

Note: All applicants must study the Application Timeline, which will be in line with the program announcements.