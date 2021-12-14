Newswise — BRONX, NY, DECEMBER 15, 2021 – Green Bronx Machine Executive Director Lizette Ritz was recognized today by City & State Magazine as one of New York’s Responsible 100 in its 2021 annual list published in this week’s issue.

Ritz and the other honorees – leaders in business, government, nonprofits and advocacy – exemplify the optimism and idealism that make New York a national leader.

I am humbled and very proud to be among the leaders called out by City & State for my work with Green Bronx Machine,” said Ritz. “For far too long, those least responsible for injustice, inequity, failing education, health disparities, poverty, social and environmental racism have had to bear the brunt of the burden and consequences. Social responsibility means moving those who are apart from success to becoming a part of it in ways that benefit everyone. High-performing schools, happy, healthy children, living wage jobs - we are farming and growing citizens and success at Green Bronx Machine.”

Each year, City & State shines a light on socially responsible leaders in New York with The Responsible 100 Award. The award honors 100 of New York’s most outstanding responsible executives, thought leaders, visionaries and influencers who are setting new standards of excellence, dedication and leadership in approving their communities and making transformative change. See the full list of honorees and read about these extraordinary individuals HERE.

About Green Bronx Machine

Founded in 2011 by Global Teaching Prize finalist and life-long educator Stephen Ritz, Green Bronx Machine (GBM) is an impact driven, for-purpose organization with 501(c)(3) status. GBM builds healthy, equitable and resilient communities through inspired education, local food systems, and 21st Century workforce development. Dedicated to cultivating minds and harvesting hope, its school-based model and propriety curriculum uses urban agriculture aligned to key school performance indicators, to grow healthy students and healthy schools. Simultaneously, GBM also transforms once fragmented and marginalized communities into neighborhoods that are inclusive and thriving. For more information, visit https://greenbronxmachine.org.

About City & State Magazine

City & State a New York-based media organization dedicated to covering New York’s local and state politics and policy. Our in-depth, non-partisan coverage serves New York’s leaders every day as a trusted guide to the issues impacting New York. We offer round the clock coverage through our award-winning commentary and analysis, weekly publications, daily e-briefs, interviews and events.

