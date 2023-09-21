A federal government shutdown could happen at the end of the month if Congress doesn’t come to a consensus on passing a spending bill. Government funding is set to expire September 30th and House Republicans are struggling to push through a temporary funding bill, as the caucus remains deeply divided. This week, the White House issued a warning, outlining what could happen if the government shuts down at the end of the month.
Joseph Cordes is a professor of economics, public policy and public administration, and international affairs at the George Washington University. He also serves as Co-Director of the GWU Regulatory Studies Center. He has published articles on tax policy, government regulation, and government spending and his areas of expertise include public finance, taxation, and corporation financial policy. Cordes can discuss the impact of a government shutdown could have on the U.S. economy.