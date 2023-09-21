A federal government shutdown could happen at the end of the month if Congress doesn’t come to a consensus on passing a spending bill. Government funding is set to expire September 30th and House Republicans are struggling to push through a temporary funding bill, as the caucus remains deeply divided. This week, the White House issued a warning , outlining what could happen if the government shuts down at the end of the month.

Joseph Cordes is a professor of economics, public policy and public administration, and international affairs at the George Washington University. He also serves as Co-Director of the GWU Regulatory Studies Center . He has published articles on tax policy, government regulation, and government spending and his areas of expertise include public finance, taxation, and corporation financial policy. Cordes can discuss the impact of a government shutdown could have on the U.S. economy.