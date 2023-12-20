Newswise — WASHINGTON (December 20, 2023) - The Colorado Supreme Court has barred former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s 2024 presidential primary ballot, an historic move citing a Constitution clause that disqualifies candidates from office who've engaged in insurrection. This marks the first time a court has found Trump ineligible to return to office for his conduct related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations at [email protected] .

Peter Loge is the director of GW’s School of Media and Public Affairs. He has nearly 30 years of experience in politics and communications, including a presidential appointment at the Food and Drug Administration and senior positions for Sen. Edward Kennedy and three members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Loge currently leads the GW Project on Ethics in Political Communication and continues to advise advocates and organizations. Loge can discuss how the political press, the pundit class and politicians’ response will help determine if the ruling strengthens democratic institutions or further polarizes a fracturing electorate.

Jon Lewis , research fellow at GW’s Program on Extremism , studies domestic violent extremism and homegrown violent extremism, with a specialization in the evolution of white supremacist and anti-government movements in the United States and federal responses to the threat. Lewis is the co-author of two major Program reports on the events of January 6th, as well as numerous long form publications on the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and their role in the events of January 6th. In addition, Lewis manages the Program's Capitol Hill Siege database , which is a public tracker for all federal cases stemming from J6 participation.

