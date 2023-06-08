Newswise — June 8, 2023, Nutley, NJ – Eighty-five students from the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine have received their medical degrees - and will now start their careers.

The medical students came from the 2019 cohort of the medical school (56 students) who graduated after four years; and also the 2020 cohort (29 students), who completed their education in three years.

The commencement’s keynote was delivered by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who commended the school for its continuing commitment to medical education in the state.

“It is a great honor to have the Governor deliver the speech at our first commencement as a fully-accredited institution,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “It further validates what our medical school is doing for the health of all New Jerseyans.”

“The Governor’s words, as usual, are inspirational as we continue our mission to train the best, most compassionate doctors anywhere,” said Jeffrey Boscamp, M.D., dean and president of the School.

Fifty-seven percent of the Class of 2023 (48 students) will train in New Jersey for the first year of residency. Of these, 39 of the students matched into a Hackensack Meridian Health program. Other states where students matched for residency include New York (20 students) and California, Florida, and Pennsylvania (with three doctors apiece), among other states.

Residencies where this class has matched include: Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital; Montefiore Medical Center, Einstein Campus; New York Presbyterian Hospital, Columbia University Medical Center; New York University, Grossman School of Medicine; Tufts University Medical Center; Vanderbilt University Medical Center; and many others.

The specialties the students matched into include: Internal Medicine (21); Psychiatry and Psychiatry-Neurology (13); General Surgery (6); and Anesthesiology, Emergency Medicine, Family Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery, and Pediatrics (5 each), Neurology (4),

Obstetrics and Gynecology (3), Internal Medicine - Pediatrics (2) Radiology - Diagnostic (2)

Dermatology (1) ,Ophthalmology (1) Otolaryngology (1),Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (1), Plastic Surgery (1), Radiology - Diagnostic (2).

Applications and enrollments have increased since its founding. The School of Medicine’s inaugural class in 2018 included 60 students. The latest incoming class numbers more than 160, admitted from greater than 6,000 applicants.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Hackensack Meridian Health assumed its independent operation in July 2020. The school achieved full accreditation in February 2023. The school’s vision is that each person in New Jersey, and in the United States, regardless of race or socioeconomic status, will enjoy the highest levels of wellness in an economically and behaviorally sustainable fashion. The School’s unique curriculum focuses on linking the basic science with clinical relevance, through an integrated curriculum in a team-oriented, collaborative environment. The school prides itself on outreach, through programs like the Human Dimension, which is active in communities across New Jersey.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit healthcare organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey. To learn more, visit www.hmsom.org.

The network’s notable distinctions include having more U.S. News-ranked hospitals than any other health system in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2022-23. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, are ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region by U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Additionally, their combined nephrology program ranks in the top 50 in the United States. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.