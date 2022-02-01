Newswise — February 1, Nutley, NJ – Jeffrey Boscamp, M.D., will assume the role of interim dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine into the fall, it was announced today.

Dr. Boscamp takes the top leadership role in the wake of the sudden loss of founding dean Dr. Bonita Stanton, who passed away on Jan. 19. Boscamp had previously been vice dean of the school.

“Dr. Boscamp is a true leader who has been an integral part of the medical school since its inception,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “We know that his guidance for the institution will continue the mission and vision laid out by Dr. Stanton.”

“Dr. Stanton left considerably big shoes to fill, but we have a terrific team of professionals at our School, and we will continue to forge a one-of-a-kind institution as part of her legacy,” said Dr. Boscamp.

Dr. Stanton served as the founding dean from 2016 until her passing. She previously served on the faculty of the University of Maryland, West Virginia University, and Wayne State University in Michigan before arriving in New Jersey to help shape the new medical school. Dr. Stanton assembled a remarkable leadership team, partnered in the development of the school’s governance, secured accreditation from five separate institutions, established the school as an independent Institution of higher education, and guided the institution through a pandemic. She welcomed the class that entered in 2018 and oversaw the graduation of the fast-track students in that cohort this past June, who then traveled to residencies across Hackensack Meridian Health.

Dr. Boscamp serves Hackensack Meridian Health as co-chief academic officer and senior vice president of Medical School Development and Integration. As co-CAO, Dr. Boscamp develops, promotes and organizes programs at Hackensack Meridian Health to promote lifelong learning across the continuum of undergraduate medical education, graduate medical education and continuing medical education.

Dr. Boscamp also serves as professor of Pediatrics at the School. A longstanding and highly-regarded leader at Hackensack University Medical Center, he also serves as a member of the Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees Academics Committee.

Prior to these positions, Dr. Boscamp held the Marvin I. Gottlieb, M.D., Ph.D., Endowed Chair of Pediatrics at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital for 14 years. He founded the Section of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and the Steven Bader Immunological Institute at Hackensack University Medical Center, is a frequent continuing medical education speaker and has received numerous teaching awards.

In his positions as Vice Dean, co-CAO and senior vice president of Medical School Development and Integration, Dr. Boscamp serves as a liaison between Hackensack Meridian Health and the School of Medicine to develop and coordinate undergraduate and graduate medical education programs across Hackensack Meridian Health. Dr. Boscamp partners in the design and development of educational policy and academic programs that create an interdisciplinary approach to teaching to identify, recruit and prepare students and residents as critical thinkers and problem solvers as they progress to the practice of medicine.

Dr. Boscamp graduated from Williams College and New York Medical College. He was a resident in pediatrics at Babies Hospital-Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center and in internal medicine at Greenwich Hospital, Yale University School of Medicine. He completed a fellowship in adult and pediatric infectious diseases at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx.

In addition, Dr. Boscamp was Chairman of the NJ Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics, Committee on Infectious Diseases and a member of the executive committee of that organization. He was appointed by the Governor as a member of the Catastrophic Illness in Children Relief Fund Commission. He is a fellow of the AAP and the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society and a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Infectious Diseases Society of New Jersey, and the American Society for Microbiology. Dr. Boscamp is board-certified in Pediatric Infectious Diseases, is a member of Alpha Omega Alpha, and has received numerous professional awards in recognition of his teaching and clinical skills.

