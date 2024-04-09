Newswise — Celebrating the culmination of years of rigorous academic commitment for Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) students, retired Villanova men’s basketball head coach, two-time NCAA National Champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Jay Wright will deliver the 2024 Commencement Address to graduates on Friday, May 24, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Wright, who retired from a 28-year coaching career in 2022, now serves as Special Assistant to the President at Villanova and as a college basketball analyst for CBS and Turner Sports.

This year’s event will be a combined ceremony celebrating the completion of degree requirements for all doctoral and graduate programs in the College of Osteopathic Medicine, School of Professional and Applied Psychology and the School of Health Sciences.

The ceremony will be held from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. For more information, visit www.pcom.edu.