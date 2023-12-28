Join us for the HKIAS Distinguished Lecture on "Making Mechanically Agile Electronics, Opto–Electronics, and Iontronics a Reality. Electroactive Polymers and Amorphous Oxides" by Professor Tobin Marks, a renowned expert in the field.

Date: 9 January 2024

Time: 4:30 pm

Venue: LT-8, F.A.M. Lecture Theatre, Yeung Kin Man Academic Building, City University of Hong Kong

Register now: https://go.cityu.hk/rn8nza

Professor Tobin J. Marks is a Senior Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study and a Professor at Northwestern University, USA. He is a distinguished member of the US National Academy of Engineering and the US National Academy of Sciences. In this lecture, Professor Marks will delve into the fascinating world of unconventional, flexible, and bendable electronic circuitry. Discover the cutting-edge research and advancements in materials design for next-generation electronics and sensors.

Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights from a world-renowned scientist. See you there!