Newswise — Join us for the HKIAS Distinguished Lecture “On some new mathematical models and their applications” by Professor Pierre-Louis Lions, Fields Medallist (1994)!

Date: 19 April 2024

Time: 4:30 pm

Venue: HKIAS Lecture Theatre, LG/F, Academic Exchange Building, City University of Hong Kong

Register now: https://go.cityu.hk/p7pr8q

In this lecture, Professor Pierre-Louis Lions, the HKIAS Senior Fellow and a renowned mathematician, will delve into the fascinating relationship between Mathematical Modeling and the development of Mathematics. He will explore the impact of applications on the growth of mathematical theories and the emergence of new applications.

The lecture will feature two recent examples: the theory of Mean Field Games and the study of systems governed by large random matrices. These examples highlight how real-world challenges inspire mathematical advancements.

Don't miss this opportunity to gain insights into cutting-edge mathematical models and their practical applications!