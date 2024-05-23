Newswise — Bethesda, MD – The Honorable Jon Rychalski, Assistant Secretary for Management and Chief Financial Officer in the Department of Veterans Affairs, has been named as the new Vice President for Financial Operations at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) in Bethesda, Md.

As Vice President for Financial Operations, Rychalski will be responsible for directing the financial, budgetary, acquisition, manpower, and operational strategies of the University, which is part of the Department of Defense and the nation’s only Federal health sciences university.

"Mr. Rychalski's appointment as Vice President for Financial Operations at USU marks a pivotal moment for our institution. His wealth of experience and strategic acumen will undoubtedly bolster our financial stewardship, ensuring the continued advancement of our mission to educate and support those who serve our nation,” said USU President Dr. Jonathan Woodson. “We welcome Mr. Rychalski to our team and look forward to the innovative leadership he will bring to this crucial role."

As VA assistant secretary/CFO, Rychalski is currently responsible for overseeing the Department’s budgetary, financial, capital asset management, and business oversight functions as well as the roll-out of VA’s new integrated financial and acquisition system.

Prior this appointment, Rychalski was the acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs and the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Budgets and Financial Policy, where he led efforts for providing cost effective, quality health benefits to 9.6 million active-duty Service Members, retirees, survivors and their families in the Military Health System (MHS). The MHS is a $50 billion program that consists of a worldwide network of 59 military hospitals, 360 health clinics, private-sector health business partners, and the Uniformed Services University.

Rychalski began his federal career following commission via Air Force Officer Training School. Transitioning to the Air Force Medical Service Corps (MSC) after three years as a line officer, he assumed various roles including Patient Administration Officer, Medical Readiness Officer, TRICARE Flight Chief, and Resource Management Officer. His tenure included a notable Education with Industry assignment at Long Beach Memorial Medical Center in Long Beach, Calif., and service at the Air Force Surgeon General’s office as a staff officer. Departing active duty in 2001, Rychalski embarked on a nearly eight-year tenure in the civilian healthcare consulting sector. Here, he engaged with a diverse range of clients spanning MHS organizations, commercial healthcare entities, and the Department of Health and Human Services. His consultancy role entailed leadership on numerous projects with financial, operational, or strategic objectives.

Rychalski's academic credentials include a Master of Science in Management from the State University of New York Institute of Technology, and Bachelor's degrees in Accounting from National College in Virginia, and in Business Administration from Carroll College in Helena, Montana.

“Exactly 20 years ago this summer, I started at the TRICARE Management Activity as a headquarters budget analyst and USU was part of my portfolio. I am thrilled and honored to be coming back in my new role,” Rychalski said. “USU has a critical mission in educating and training the military medical leaders of the future, and I hope to help in any way I can.”

He will begin his new duties July 1.





# # #

About the Uniformed Services University: The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, founded by an act of Congress in 1972, is the nation’s federal health sciences university and the academic heart of the Military Health System. USU students are primarily active-duty uniformed officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Public Health Service who receive specialized education in tropical and infectious diseases, TBI and PTSD, disaster response and humanitarian assistance, global health, and acute trauma care. USU also has graduate programs in oral biology, biomedical sciences and public health committed to excellence in research. The University's research program covers a wide range of areas important to both the military and public health. For more information about USU and its programs, visit www.usuhs.edu.