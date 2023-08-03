Newswise — The leadership from nearly all of Florida’s engineering schools will converge on Tallahassee this week to discuss issues of common interest. Dubbed the Florida Engineering Dean’s Summit (FEDS), the event is envisioned as an annual event where the academic leaders can explore solutions for shared problems and develop joint initiatives.

Pratim Biswas, dean of the University of Miami College of Engineering, looks forward to meeting colleagues from the various universities in Florida.

“The College of Engineering has identified a set of strategic initiatives, and we are now focusing on accomplishing preeminence in clean energy, aerosol science and nanoparticle technology, health engineering, advanced autonomous mobility, and innovations in education," he said. "While we hope to play a leading role in these initiatives, we can elevate our impact by creating regional partnerships with our colleagues at various Florida universities. I look forward to connecting with my fellow deans to begin to set up these collaborations.”

“This is a time for me and my fellow deans to forge stronger relationships and build a clearer understanding of the challenges we face every day,” said Suvranu De, dean of the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering and host for the inaugural event. “While we have engineering schools from across the higher ed spectrum, to some extent we all operate in similar environments and face the same challenges in developing the engineers of tomorrow.”

Using mainly roundtable discussions, the group will explore issues of common interest and develop joint initiatives. Topics for the 2023 summit include college leadership structure, support for large-scale public-private partnerships, undergraduate student success, faculty development, workforce development programs, and online degree programs, among others.

In addition, the academic leaders will tour the engineering research labs in Tallahassee’s Innovation Park, which are closely associated with the joint college. Perhaps most anticipated is a backstage tour of the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, the only national laboratory in the state of Florida funded by the National Science Foundation, which holds the record for creating a world-record magnetic field with small, compact coil.

Dr. Allyson Watson, provost of Florida A&M University, will welcome the group with opening remarks. Dr. Jim Clark, Florida State University’s provost, will join the group for lunch. Participants will use this event as a great opportunity to talk about their colleges’ research and educational overlaps—and where they can combine resources for powerful collaboration.

“We have so much potential in this state for innovation and economic impact through engineering, we believe that with this many great institutions coming together and working together, something tremendous is bound to come out of it,” De said.

The event spans Thursday, Aug. 3 and Friday, Aug. 4 in Tallahassee.

FEDS 2023 participants: