Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—January 29, 2024—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced today that it has launched its new online learning platform for HEOR education and training—ISPOR Education Center.

ISPOR Education Center provides instant access to HEOR education with on-demand programs delivered through a personalized, powerful, and flexible learning platform. Professionals interested in HEOR education can work at their own pace to gain knowledge and skills with topical, relevant, and innovative course curricula.

New courses are added to the ISPOR Education Center frequently as they become available. Courses currently available include:

Courses (~4-6-hours completion time):

The Value of Data: Frameworks for Pharma Companies to Value and Trade Data

Methodological Advancement for the Value Assessment of Digital Health Solutions

Design and Use of Single and Multiple Variate, and Probabilistic Sensitivity Analysis in Economic Models

Patient-Focused Medical-Product Development

Systematic, Scoping, Rapid, Overview, and Living Reviews - What They Are, and When and How to Use Them

Microcourses (~1-hour completion time):

Essentials of Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR)

Introduction to Patient-Reported Outcomes

Essentials of Cost-Effectiveness Analysis

Introduction to Budget Impact Analysis

Essentials of Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQOL)

Introduction to Decision-Analytical Models and the Markov Model

Introduction to Eliciting Patient Preferences: Choice-Based Conjoint Analysis

Introduction to Meta-Analysis and Systematic Literature Review

Introduction to Propensity Scoring Methods

Essentials of Health Economic Evaluations of Diagnostic Technologies (HEEDx)

Future courses planned for the ISPOR Education Center include topics such as real-world evidence, machine learning, cost-effectiveness analysis, budget impact analysis, patient-reported outcomes, and more.

“ISPOR is very excited to launch the new ISPOR Education Center,” stated CEO and Executive Director, Rob Abbott. “We believe this will help fill a real gap in HEOR training and education with course content available for both HEOR professionals as well as those with an interest in the field.”

ISPOR's educational offerings and resources include: ISPOR Education Center | HEOR Short Course Program | HEOR Learning Lab™ | Conferences/Events | Webinars | HEOR Resources



