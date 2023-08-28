Newswise — Johns Hopkins School of Nursing’s (JHSON) JoAnne Silbert-Flagg has been appointed Associate Dean for Clinical Practice, and Danielle McCamey has been named Assistant Dean for Strategic Partnerships. Silbert-Flagg will oversee student clinical placements and collaboration with hospitals and academic practice sites, and McCamey will help establish broader institutional partnerships that align with JHSON’s mission.

“Drs. Silbert-Flagg and McCamey bring exceptional experience in relationship building. Their positions will strengthen our student learning, engagement with our health partners across the state, and our school’s national influence,” says JHSON Dean Sarah Szanton, PhD, RN, FAAN.

Silbert-Flagg, DNP, CPNP-PC, IBCLC, CNE, FAAN, FAANP, has been a JHSON faculty member since 2000 and has maintained clinical practice in pediatric primary care at Columbia Medical Practice since 1989. She has served as a preceptor to family nurse practitioner (FNP) and pediatric nurse practitioner (PNP) students since 2009. As a practicing PNP, she is a member of the Affiliate Medical Staff at Howard County General Hospital with admission and discharge responsibilities for providing care to newborns.

During her time at JHSON, Silbert-Flagg has held numerous leadership positions including Director of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program, Clinical Coordinator for the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Entry Program, Pediatric Primary Care Track Coordinator for the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) Advanced Practice Program and she is currently the MSN Program Director.

In addition, Silbert-Flagg led curriculum development for the 2017 launch of the DNP Advanced Practice Pediatric Primary Care nurse practitioner program and facilitated placements for pediatric clinical sites for students. She has been a member of the Johns Hopkins Hospital and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center Nurse Residency Board since 2021. She is a fellow of both the American Academy of Nursing and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

McCamey, DNP, ACNP-BC, FCCP, joined JHSON in 2022 and is a board-certified acute care nurse practitioner. She currently practices as a senior nurse practitioner for the surgical critical care service at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Her scholarship focuses on nursing workforce diversity and development.

McCamey is a thought leader who has been sought out for interviews and podcasts to share her expertise in creating communities that foster innovation, collaboration, and transformational change to advance the nursing profession. As founder of the 501c3 nonprofit national organization DNPs of Color, she builds community and creates opportunities for nurses of color through networking, mentorship, and advocacy.

McCamey is also co-creator and chair of the Doctoral Nurses Collaborative, a group that joins DNP- and PhD-prepared nurses throughout her current health care system, providing mentorship, scholarship, and elevation of evidence-based practice. She is a fellow in the American College of Chest Physicians.

