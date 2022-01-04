Newswise — Johns Hopkins welcomes Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), for a virtual conversation with Sarah L. Szanton, dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, January 7, 11 a.m., as part of the Johns Hopkins Health Policy Forum. The conversation will cover a range of topics including Brooks-LaSure’s career in health policy, CMS’s work to catalyze innovation in the delivery of care, how nursing in the community improves population health, and the challenge of nursing workforce shortages.

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure served as a former policy official who played a key role in guiding the Affordable Care Act (ACA) through passage and implementation. She has decades of experience in the federal government, on Capitol Hill, and in the private sector.

Earlier in her career, Brooks-LaSure assisted House leaders in passing several health care laws, including the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008 and the ACA, as part of the Democratic staff for the U.S. House of Representatives’ Ways and Means Committee.

Brooks-LaSure began her career as a program examiner and lead Medicaid analyst for the Office of Management and Budget, coordinating Medicaid policy development for the health financing branch. Her role included evaluating policy options and briefing White House and federal agency officials on policy recommendations with regard to the uninsured, Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

The virtual event will be broadcast on the Johns Hopkins Health Policy Forum website.

Pre-registration required here. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/johns-hopkins-health-policy-forum-fireside-chat-w-chiquita-brooks-lasure-tickets-223411418567

The Johns Hopkins Health Policy Forum is a quarterly series featuring conversations with leaders who address the most pressing challenges in the development or implementation of health policy. The series is jointly hosted by the Bloomberg School of Public Health, the School of Nursing, the Carey Business School, and Johns Hopkins Medicine. The forum provides an opportunity for Johns Hopkins faculty, students, and operational experts to engage with policymakers and explore contemporary health policy approaches.

