Rutgers University-New Brunswick scholars are available to discuss the significance of Juneteenth and to analyze current events and trends that contribute to the ongoing story of Black history across the world.

Erica Armstrong Dunbar, a Charles and Mary Beard Disinguished Professor of history, is an expert on African American women’s history with a specialization in urban slavery, emancipation studies and the intersection of race and gender in U.S. history. She is the author of “She Came to Slay: The Life and Times of Harriet Tubman” and “Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge.” Dunbar is also the National Director of the Association of Black Women Historians.

Derrick Darby is the Henry Rutgers professor of philosophy and the co-host of “A Pod Called Quest.” He is an expert in social and political philosophy, inequality, democracy and relationships between hip-hop, politics and philosophy. He is the founding director of the Rutgers Social Justice Solutions Research Collaboratory and co-author of “Hip-Hop and Philosophy: Rhyme 2 Reason” and “The Color of Mind: Why the Origins of the Achievement Gap Matter for Justice.”

Edward Ramsamy is associate professor and chair of the Africana Studies department. His fields of study include the political economy of transition and nation-building in post-colonial/developing societies, and comparative politics of identity and race relations in South Africa and the United States. He has edited “Science, Culture and the Politics of Knowledge: Contexts and Conversations” and “The Black Experience in America.” Ramsamy is also a member of the graduate faculty of geography, and the graduate faculty of Urban Planning and Policy Development at the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy.