Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine’s Emergency Medicine Residency Program is proud to host the inaugural Regional Keeley Cup on Thursday, May 30th at 12 pm. This pioneering team-based competition is brought to life each year through the support of the Barbara G. & John L. Keeley, Jr. Center for Emergency Medicine Education. For the first time, this year's competition will feature four distinguished Chicago-area Emergency Medicine residency programs. Participants will vie not only for the prestigious title but also for a monetary award designed to bolster the winning program's initiatives in resident wellness and community service.

This annual educational contest is the only one of its kind in Illinois, and a key initiative of the Barbara G. & John L. Keeley, Jr. Center for Emergency Medicine Education, which was established through a generous $1 million donation from the Keeley Family Foundation to Loyola Medicine. The competition promises a series of collaborative challenges, designed to test diagnostic acumen, procedural proficiency and the ability to navigate simulation-based patient scenarios. Outside the competitive arena, residents will engage in a meaningful service project led by Loyola Street Medicine, embodying the Keeley Center’s ethos of community engagement and altruism. The initiative underscores the Barbara G. and John L. Keeley, Jr. Center's commitment to advancing emergency medicine education for the emerging generation of emergency physicians.

The event is expected to draw an audience of over 100 emergency medicine residents and physicians, providing a platform for teams from Loyola Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, Swedish Hospital, part of Endeavor Health, and Franciscan Health Olympia Fields to showcase their skills. The highlight of the day will be a relay-style patient encounter simulation, kicking off at approximately noon CDT. The event will conclude with an award presentation and remarks from Shawn Vincent, CEO of Loyola Medicine, Mark Cichon, DO, Division Director of Emergency Services at Loyola Medicine, and Kevin Keeley, President of the Keeley Family Foundation.

This year's Regional Keeley Cup marks a significant milestone for Loyola Medicine’s Emergency Medicine Residency Program as it fosters a spirit of competition, learning and service among the future leaders of emergency medicine.