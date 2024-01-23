A leading expert on American politics, elections and public opinion from McMaster University is available to discuss the race for the Republican presidential nomination as Donald Trump and Nikki Haley meet in the New Hampshire primary.

Don Abelson, a professor of political science and academic director of Wilson College of Leadership and Civic Engagement at McMaster University is an expert on American politics, U.S. foreign policy, and the role of think tanks in shaping public opinion and policy.