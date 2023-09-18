Newswise — EAST LANSING, Mich. – With the release of U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 edition of Best Colleges, Michigan State University’s overall rank improved 17 places to achieve the university’s highest overall rank to date, tied for No. 60. This is also the greatest one-year improvement for the university. In addition, MSU is tied for No. 28 among public universities.

The higher rankings are primarily due to changes in U.S. News & World Report’s methodology. The ranking agency dropped several metrics, such as alumni giving and undergraduate class size, to place greater emphasis on student outcomes, including first-generation student graduation rates. In addition, less weight is given to some metrics, such as expenditures per student, and more weight to actual versus predicted graduation rate and first-year student retention rate.

“Student success is our highest priority, as a college degree is the best route to individual opportunity,” said Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. “MSU continues to present highly ranked undergraduate and graduate programs that support student outcomes and provide personalized educational experiences.”

MSU’s undergraduate supply chain management program — housed within the Broad College of Business — maintained its No. 1 ranking for the 13th consecutive year. The Broad College’s graduate concentration in supply chain has held the No. 1 ranking in the nation for the past seven years, according to U.S. News graduate program rankings released last spring.

“Reaching 13 years as the No. 1 undergraduate program in supply chain management is an honor and something that we’re extremely proud of,” said Judith Whipple, interim dean of the Broad College.

Whipple has been a faculty member in the supply chain management department since 2006 and underscores the dedication of its faculty, staff and students. “We maintain an unwavering commitment to excellence in all that we do, not only in the classroom, but also through leading-edge research and strong industry partnerships. This ranking reinforces how Spartans are prepared to solve the supply chain challenges of today and tomorrow.”

U.S. News & World Report ranks the following MSU undergraduate programs in the nation’s top 25:

1: Supply chain management

3: Production/operations

10: Management

17: Accounting

21: Undergraduate business

The university’s reputational ranking in student engagement categories also increased in this report.

Education abroad improved one spot to No. 8 and remains No. 1 among public four-year institutions.

Service-learning also moved up one spot to No. 8 and No. 1 among public institutions.

MSU’s learning communities are ranked No. 5 overall and No. 2 among public institutions. The offerings were ranked No. 4 and No. 1, respectively, last year.

Among research universities, MSU is ranked No. 36 for best colleges for veterans, up from No. 46, and No. 38 for most innovative schools, up from No. 41 last year.

