ST. LOUIS, MO – The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Saint Louis University will co-host the Geo-Resolution 2023 conference, “Digital Transformations: Navigating a World of Data from Seabed to Space,” Thursday, Sept. 28, at SLU’s Busch Student Center. This year’s theme will focus on the impact of artificial intelligence and new digital technologies for geospatial research and analysis.

Geo-Resolution is an annual conference that encourages collaboration between government, academic and industry partners to foster geospatial technology innovation and applications, connect geospatial experts and students and grow the geospatial ecosystem in the greater St. Louis region.

Geo-Resolution 2023 discussions will include:

What are the rewards and risks of artificial intelligence in geospatial research?

What guidelines could impact the implementation of geospatial AI?

What are some of the challenges and opportunities that geospatial AI presents for national security?

What are the avenues for commercialization and application of geospatial AI?

How can AI help us recruit and engage a new generation of geospatial leaders?

Geo-Resolution is designed to provide participants — particularly students — access to geospatial experts from government, academia, innovation hubs, start-up companies and nonprofit organizations. Students will be able to meet local leaders from industry, academia and government to explore geospatial career opportunities.

This year’s conference will feature:

VADM Frank D. Whitworth, director, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

P. Pestello, Ph.D., president, Saint Louis University.

Jack Dangermond, founder and president, Esri.

Nadine Alameh, Ph.D., executive director,Taylor Geospatial Institute.

The conference will also include a Young Mentors panel, a student poster session, a student geospatial career fair and networking opportunities.

Geo-Resolution 2023 is free and open to the public. The conference will be held in-person at Saint Louis University and streamed live on the conference website.

Registration in advance is required at https://registration.socio.events/e/georesolution2023. For the full schedule of events, visit: https://www.slu.edu/geoslu/georesolution/index.php.

Geo-Resolution 2023 Conference Details:

When: 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. CST, Thursday, Sept. 28 (networking social to immediately follow)

Where: Saint Louis University’s Busch Student Center, 20 North Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, Mo., 63103.

# # #

About NGA

NGA delivers world-class geospatial intelligence that provides a decisive advantage to policymakers, warfighters, intelligence professionals and first responders.

NGA is a unique combination of intelligence agency and combat support agency. It is the world leader in timely, relevant, accurate and actionable geospatial intelligence. NGA enables the U.S. intelligence community and the Department of Defense to fulfill the president’s national security priorities to protect the nation.

For more information about NGA, visit us online at www.nga.mil, on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About SLU

Founded in 1818, Saint Louis University is one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious Catholic institutions. Rooted in Jesuit values and its pioneering history as the first university west of the Mississippi River, SLU offers more than 13,500 students a rigorous, transformative education of the whole person. At the core of the University’s diverse community of scholars is SLU’s service-focused mission, which challenges and prepares students to make the world a better, more just place.