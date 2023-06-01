Newswise — Community leaders and College representatives gathered Wednesday evening, the day before commencement, for an awards reception at PCOM South Georgia to honor graduating students, including those in the campus’ first doctor of osteopathic medicine class, with 13 students receiving awards that recognize outstanding achievements. In addition, preceptors, faculty and staff members were recognized.

Calling it a “milestone” event, Robert J. Lloyd, DO ’91, interim dean of the osteopathic medicine program, welcomed graduates and guests – including city and county leaders, state representatives, college presidents, local physicians, board of education members, hospital administrators, community business leaders and multiple donors – “all of whom made this campus possible.”

Brewster receives most prestigious award

The most prestigious award presented to a student on each campus is the Mason W. Pressly Memorial Medal, which recognizes outstanding achievement and service to the College, the community and the osteopathic profession. William Brewster, DO ’23, received this year’s award for PCOM South Georgia.

Brewster, whose hometown is Grayslake, Illinois, also received the Excellence in Primary Care Award. This honor goes to a member of the graduating class who has been selected as most proficient in family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, and obstetrics and gynecology.

The Georgia Osteopathic Medical Association Award, also known as the Trimble Award, was presented to Griffin Tygart Clyatt, DO ’23, of Valdosta, Georgia. The recipient of this award must be in the top 20 percent of his/her class and is selected by the faculty and administration of PCOM South Georgia in consultation with the Georgia Osteopathic Medical Association.

The Alumni Association Award was presented to Shelby McGee, DO ’23, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This award is presented by the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Alumni Association to the member of the graduating class who demonstrates a high caliber of performance of professional duties in hospital and out-patient services, and academic excellence in basic and clinical sciences.

McGee also received the PCOM South Georgia Student Award, which is presented to the member of the graduating class with the highest scholastic average.

The Galen S. Young DO Memorial Award was presented to Kathleen Bryan, DO ’23, of Elmhurst, New York. This recipient is recommended by the department of surgery and must demonstrate exceptional interest and ability in the field of surgery and rank in the top 50 percent of his/her class.

The T. A. Sappington Award in Family Medicine was presented to James “Trent” Griner, DO ’23, of Moultrie, Georgia. This award is presented to a student selected for a family medicine residency in Georgia who also ranks in the top 50 percent of his/her class.

Griner also received the Excellence in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Award, which is presented by the faculty of the Department of Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine to a student who has demonstrated exceptional achievement in the use of osteopathic philosophy and osteopathic manipulative treatment.

The President’s Leadership Award in Diversity was presented to Jasmine Rogers, DO ’23, of Chicago, Illinois. This award is presented to a student who has made a unique contribution in creating an environment of shared responsibility and ownership for diversity and inclusion at PCOM, as well as demonstrating emerging and sustained commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Rogers also received the Dean’s Award, which is presented a member of the graduating class who, by personal and professional conduct and by contributions to student affairs and to the general program of PCOM South Georgia, has been deemed worthy of special citation.

The Jessie M. Young Memorial Award was presented to Chizoba Akunwanne, DO ’23, of Macon, Georgia. This award is presented to recognize exceptional service to the community or to the College.

The Excellence in Specialty Care Award was presented to Pavan Patel, DO ’23. This award is presented to a student who has demonstrated excellence in surgery, specialty internal medicine, emergency medicine, neurology, pathology and radiology.

The SGA-PCOM Student Affairs Leadership Award was presented to Matthew Powell, DO ’23, of Birmingham, Alabama. This award is presented to a student who demonstrated exceptional leadership by establishing student organizations and representing the student body in the College and the community. Powell demonstrated professionalism and a willingness to collaborate with members of the College community during his time as chair of the DO class of 2023.

The PCOM South Georgia Research Award was presented to Max Kabolowsky, DO ’23, of Parkland, Florida. This award is presented to the student who has demonstrated a strong interest in research.

The South Georgia Peer Tutor of the Year Award was presented to Ravi Soni, DO ’23, of Ocala, Florida.

Anna Beth Boyette, MS ’23, of Bristol, Georgia, received the Dean’s Award, which is presented to the member of the graduating class with the highest scholastic average.

Sarah Kate Boyette, MS ’23, of Bristol, Georgia, received the Biomedical Sciences Leadership Award, which is presented to a member of the graduating class who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, high academic achievement, and the ability to effectively represent the class in College and community affairs.

The C. Paul Snyder, DO, Undergraduate Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Fellowship Award was presented to Setu Patel, DO ’23, of Valdosta, Georgia. This award recognizes a member of the graduating class who has satisfactorily performed and completed the duties of Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Scholar for PCOM South Georgia.

A Field of Dreams

Jay S. Feldstein, DO ’81, PCOM president and CEO, congratulated the award recipients saying he has been “waiting for this day for close to seven years.” He said the evening was really special because “for the most part, everyone here today was here then. It’s amazing and it wouldn’t have happened without everybody in this room.”

One of Dr. Feldstein’s favorite movies is “Field of Dreams” and he said one of the best lines in the film is “If you build it, he will come.” Looking out over the standing-room only crowd, he said, “We collectively built it and you came. And what’s even more important is hopefully not only did you come, but you will stay.”

He said, “It’s about giving the opportunity for physicians to train in rural Georgia and South Georgia, do their residencies here and practice here.”

“Our saying at PCOM – and next year we’re going to celebrate 125 years – is we’re a family. And, whether you like it or not, you’re part of the family and we’re in this together. And we’ll continue to grow together and we’ll do great things for health care and most importantly the patients in South Georgia.”

Dr. Feldstein then addressed the graduates. “When they call your name to come across the stage tomorrow, savor the moment. Thank you for everything.”

