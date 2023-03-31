Faculty of Political Science, Chulalongkorn University is pleased to invite all to join the PGS Global Ed Series #4Citizens Preferences in Divided Societies.  The talk will be held on Tuesday, 4 April 2023 at 4:30 PM Bangkok time (GMT+7) at PGS Main Classroom (M08) on M Floor, Building 3, Faculty of Political Science, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand.  The PGS Global Ed Series #4 will be presented by Dr. Laura Sudulich, a lecturer in Public Policy from our partner university – University of Essex, UK.

The intended audiences for this talk are:

  • Students
  • Chulalongkorn University Students (Undergraduate and Postgraduate)
  • General public

Free admission.

Registration is required in advance at https://forms.gle/TEaxhDSgcUCL8nQv7

 

 

                 

