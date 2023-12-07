Newswise — Professor Tongyi Zhang, Member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and founding dean of Materials Genome Institute, Shanghai University delivered the HKIAS Distinguished Lecture entitled “Materials-GPT and Domain Knowledge-Guided Machine Learning” on 20 October 2023.

Materials informatics is growing extremely fast by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Particularly, the birth of Chat-GPT-4 further pours oil on the flames of Materials Informatics and hastens the parturition of Materials-GPT. In the lecture, Professor Zhang introduced the concept of Materials Informatics and Materials-GPT. He emphasized that domain knowledge-guided machine learning strategy is the best way to create new knowledge, innovate and progress materials science and engineering, and speed up the materials manufacturing, leading to the development of formulas with high generalization and accurate prediction power, which are desirable to science, technology, and engineering.

Prof Tong-Yi Zhang is the founding dean of Materials Genome Institute, Shanghai University, and the founding director of the Materials Genome Engineering division in CMRS. Currently he is doing his best to promote Materials Genome Engineering and Materials/Mechanics Informatics. He joined the HKUST (Guangzhou) in 2022. He received the 2018 Prize for Scientific and Technological Progress from the HLHL Foundation, the Second Prizes of 2007 and 1987 State Natural Science Award, China, etc. He is Fellow of International Congress on Fracture, Fellow of the HK Academy of Engineering Sciences, Member of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Senior Research Fellow of Croucher Foundation HK, etc.

This lecture is supported in part by the Kwang Hua Educational Foundation. It is the first programme of the full day “Advanced Structural Materials Workshop” where six distinguished speakers from Materials Genome Institute, Shanghai University and Department of Materials Science and Engineering, City University of Hong Kong shared insights related to materials informatics and materials science.

