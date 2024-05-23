Newswise — The Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS) at City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) is delighted to welcome our HKIAS Senior Fellow Professor Ovid Jyh-Lang Tzeng for an academic exchange from May 9 to May 14, 2024.

During his visit, Professor Tzeng met with Professor Shuk Han Cheng, Associate Vice President (Research) and Executive Director of HKIAS, CityUHK and engaged in fruitful discussions and knowledge sharing with Professor Jixing Li of the Department of Linguistics and Translation at CityUHK. These exchanges can foster collaboration and promote further advancements in cognitive neuroscience.

Professor Ovid Tzeng, a distinguished scholar, is widely recognized for his exceptional contributions to the fields of cognitive neuroscience and neurolinguistics. Professor Tzeng was elected as a Fellow of the World Academy of Sciences in 2010. He is also a member of the Academia Sinica in Taiwan and the European Academy of Sciences and Arts.