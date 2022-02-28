Newswise — SALISBURY, MD---Salisbury University has been named among the nation’s top producers of Fulbright Students by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs for the fifth year in a row.



SU also has been named among the nation’s leading producers of Fulbright Scholars and was one of only five institutions to make both lists.



The Fulbright is the country’s flagship international exchange program. Top-producing campuses were highlighted in The Chronicle of Higher Education.



SU Fulbright recipients during that academic year were alumni and recent graduates Abiodun Adeoye ’20, Jessica Pierce ’21, Julia Rohrer ’21, and Kathryn Stout ’15.



“Our students continue to excel not only as Fulbrighters, but as highly sought individuals who have won other prestigious scholarships and fellowships in the past year, including the Barry Goldwater Scholarship, St. Andrews Scholarship, Boren Award, Rangel Graduate Fellowship, Portz Interdisciplinary Fellowship, and Public Policy and International Affairs Junior Summer Institute Fellowship, as well as the Fulbright Canada Research Fellowship. We are proud to be among the nation’s top producers of students selected for this prestigious honor for the fifth consecutive year.”



Adeoye, a history and political science major from Hyattsville, MD, was awarded an English Teaching Assistantship (ETA) in Kyrgyzstan.



Pierce, a biological sciences and psychology major from Silver Spring, MD, earned a research award to study neuroscience in Norway.



Rohrer, an English for speakers of other languages major, also from Silver Spring, MD, received an ETA in Panama.



Stout, an English major from Lusby, MD, won an ETA in Serbia.



SU has had 25 Fulbright Students since its first in 2012. Fifteen SU students are Fulbright semifinalists for 2022-23. More than 90 SU students have won national and international fellowships, scholarships and awards in the past decade.



SU faculty also earned multiple Fulbright honors for 2021-22. They included Dr. Dean Kotlowski, professor of history, named a Fulbright Distinguished Chair in Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at the Australian National University; Dr. Andrew Martino, dean of SU’s Glenda Chatham and Robert G. Clarke Honors College, selected for the Fulbright International Education Administrators Program; and Dr. Tina Reid, professor of nursing, who was selected for a four-year term on the national Fulbright Specialist Roster.



SU has a long history of faculty, administrator and alumni Fulbrighters, and has twice before been among the nation’s top producers of those awards.



Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 390,000 participants with the opportunity to exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns. Some 1,900 U.S. students are offered Fulbrights annually. The program operates in over 140 countries.



SU students or alumni who are interested in applying for any fellowships may contact Walton for assistance. For more information visit the SU Nationally Competitive Fellowships Office webpage at https://www.salisbury.edu/administration/academic-affairs/nationalfellowships.



SU faculty interested in applying for the Fulbright Scholar program may contact Dr. Brian Polkinghorn, Fulbright Scholar liaison, at [email protected]



Learn more about how SU students and faculty are exploring opportunities for greatness and making tomorrow theirs at www.salisbury.edu.