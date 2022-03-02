Newswise — SALISBURY, MD---When it comes to return on investment for graduates, Salisbury University is among the top 15% of colleges and universities in the U.S., according to a new database released by Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce.



Out of 4,500 institutions included in the database, the center ranked SU No. 655 for net present value, or return on investment, for students 40 years after graduation. At that point, the average SU graduate will have earned some $1.128 million more during their lifetimes than someone without a college degree, according to the database.



Most SU alumni will not need to wait that long to see positive results. According to the database, SU graduates earn $127,000 more than those without college degrees within just 10 years of graduation, $338,000 more after 15 years, $528,000 more after 20 years and $858,000 more after 30 years.



“Georgetown’s Center on Education and the Workforce established this database to help answer the question, “Is college worth the money it costs?” said Dr. Karen Olmstead, SU provost and senior vice president of academic affairs. “At SU, the answer is a resounding ‘Yes!’ To be named among the top 15% of colleges and universities for return on investment speaks to the dedication of our faculty and students, and the high quality of education our programs provide for those entering the workforce.”



According to the database, more than 80% of SU’s graduates earn more than their non-college-educated peers within 10 years of enrolling. Also important is SU’s median student debt of just $16,196 upon graduation. At a fraction of the national average of nearly $40,000, this provides SU alumni with a financial advantage over graduates from many other institutions.



The full database is available at https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/roi2022.



Learn more about how SU students and faculty are exploring opportunities for greatness and making tomorrow theirs at www.salisbury.edu.